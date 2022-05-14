KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say troopers responded to a three vehicle crash in Meade County on Friday afternoon.

KSP says around 3:50 P.M. EDT, KSP Post 4 was requested by the Brandenburg Police Department to work a three-vehicle collision that resulted in a fatality near the 300 block of Bypass Road in Brandenburg.

The preliminary investigation found that a 16-year-old was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado and was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Bypass Rd when it hit a 2013 Ford Focus traveling southbound that was driven by a 17-year-old. As a result, the Ford Focus lost control and crossed the center line into the northbound lanes where it was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck being driven by 48-year-old Christopher Stone of Brandenburg.

A 16-year-old front passenger of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene by the Meade Co. Coroner’s Office. The Ford’s 17-year-old juvenile driver was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Stone was taken to Harrison Memorial Hospital in Indiana for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Another passenger of the Focus was taken by private means to Baptist Health Hardin for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The juvenile driver and two passengers of the Chevrolet Silverado reported no injuries.

A portion of Bypass Rd was shut down for approximately four hours in order to allow troopers to investigate the collision. KSP was assisted at the scene by the Brandenburg Police Dept., Meade Co. Sheriff’s Office, Meade Co. Fire, Meade Co. Coroner’s Office, and Meade Co. EMS. The collision remains under investigation by reconstructionist Detective Brad Holloman.