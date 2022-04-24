KSP investigating fatal crash in Hart County

HARDYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Saturday, April 23rd, 2022, at approximately 6:51pm (CST), Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service in reference to a injury collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene located in the area of 6853 Hardyville Road in the Hardyville community.

Preliminary investigation revealed a white Chevrolet truck being driven by Brandon Polson (33) of Hardyville, was traveling westbound on KY-88 when it struck a black buggy in the rear being operated by Robert Miller (45) of Munfordville, also traveling westbound. A passenger, Edna Mae Miller (44) was ejected from the buggy as a result of the collision. She was transported from the scene to TJ Samson Hospital in Glasgow, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The investigation is being led by Trooper Michael Wathen. He was assisted on scene by other KSP personnel, Hart County EMS, the Hart County Sheriffs Office and the Hardyville Fire Department