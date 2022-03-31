KSP investigating death of 3-year-old hit by vehicle in Clay County

No initial charges filed against the driver

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police, London Post is investigating the death of a little girl hit and killed after wandering into the road.

According to investigators, 3-year-old Tessa Brumley was playing in the yard of a house close to U.S. 421 South, in the Manchester area, when she went into the road and was hit by a pickup truck.

According to KSP, she was rushed to area hospital where she died.

Police say no drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in this investigation and there were no initial charges were filed against the driver.

KSP says the case remains under investigation.