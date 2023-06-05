KSP investigating after human remains were found in a Garrard County field
LANCASTER, Ky (WTVQ)- Kentucky State Police is investigating after possible human remains were found in Gerrard County.
KSP says they were contact around 2 P.M. Sunday for the discovery. The investigation indicates human skeletal remains were found in a field of Crab Orchard Road in Garrard County.
The remains have been taken to the state examiner’s office for indentification.
Anyone with information is asked to call KSP Post 7 at at 859.623.2404.