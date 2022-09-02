KSP investigating after 2 Lexington officers shoot armed person accused of stealing car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

9/2/22, 10:49 a.m.

Kentucky State Police are now investigating the shooting.

We’re told officers recorded the interaction on their body cameras. They’ve been placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police did not publicly identify the officers or the suspect.

9/2/22, 8:17 a.m.

Two Lexington police officers were involved in an overnight, on-duty shooting that left one person in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement, officers say they were dispatched around 9:20 p.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of Jennifer Road for a stolen vehicle. When officers arrived, they say they made contact with the driver who didn’t comply with their commands and that the driver then pointed a gun at one of the officers. Officers fired their guns, striking the driver.

The driver has non-life-threatening injuries and was treated on the scene before being transported to a local hospital. The officers were not injured.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates.