KSP investigates trooper-involved shooting in Hardin County

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that occurred on Sunday April 17, 2022, at approximately 1:00 a.m. EST in Hardin County.

The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. A subject was transported to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the Commonwealth as requested by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.