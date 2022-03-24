KSP investigates stolen checks out of Harlan County

According to KSP, on March 22nd, Trooper Brandon Burton with KSP started investigating stolen checks being written and cashed in Harlan County this past week.

HARLAN, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a stolen checks case out of Harlan County.

KSP says the checks were written to Walmart, Food City, Food City Gas and Go and a local store.

KSP needs the public’s help in identifying two women. State Police believe the women may drive a white passenger car.

Anyone with information can contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131 and remain anonymous.

The case is under investigation.