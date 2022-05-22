KSP investigates shooting in Christian County

OAK GROVE, Ky, (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Sunday, May 22, 2022, at approximately 3:42 A.M. the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 2 was requested by the Oak Grove Police Department to investigate a shooting at 211 Tyler Street, Oak Grove, KY.

KSP Detectives arrived on scene and confirmed the shooting death of Gailon J. Toler, age 18, of Clarksville, TN. The Christain County Coroner pronounced Toler dead at the scene. Through the course of their investigation, detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Murder on Tyron M. Holt, age 20, of Clarksville, TN. Holt has not been located at this time. He is described as a black male, 5’7″ tall, 122 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you see, or know the whereabouts of Mr. Holt call 911 or 270-676-3313.

The investigation continues by Detective Billy Over.