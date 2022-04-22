KSP investigates fatal house fire in Lewis County

Once the fire was extinguished, investigators located two sets of unidentifiable human remains

VANCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On April 21, 2022, Kentucky State Police, Post 8, Morehead received a call for assistance from Lewis County Sheriff’s Office with a fatal house fire. The structure fire occurred on Sullivan Ridge Road in Vanceburg.

The remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification. Kentucky State Police was assisted by Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Lewis County Coroner’s Office and Lewis County Fire Department.

This incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Morehead.