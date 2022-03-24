KSP investigates fatal crash in Simpson County

Franklin, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a multi-car crash on I-65 in Simpson County.

KSP says on Thursday, March 24th, troopers responded to the 1.2 mile marker of I-65 Southbound around 4:00 a.m.

A preliminary investigation found that 28-year-old Christopher Steger of Harrison,OH, was driving southbound on I-65 when for an unknown reason, his car went into the right emergency lane and hit a Volvo commercial truck and trailer that was parked there due to tire failure.

Steger’s car re-entered the southbound lane where it was hit by two other commercial semi-truck and trailers, a 2016 Volvo driven by Eliseo Sanchez of Mexico and a 2014 Kenworth driven by Derek Boswell of Memphis, TN.

Christopher Steger was ejected from his car and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Simpson County Coroner. There were no other injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing.