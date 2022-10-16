KSP investigates fatal crash in Meade County

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision in Meade Co. late Saturday evening.

On October 15, at approximately 9:45 P.M. EDT, KSP Post 4 received a call from the Meade Co. Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 17-year-old male from New Albany, Indiana was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on US 60 when he attempted to pass a 2010 Nissan Titan, also traveling eastbound, being operated by Brandon Bailey, a 24-year-old male of Lewisport.

It appears the motorcycle attempted to pass the truck after it had slowed down to make a left turn onto KY 1238. As the Nissan attempted to turn left, it entered into the path of the motorcycle causing it to strike the driver’s side rear door of the truck ejecting the juvenile operator.

The juvenile was transported to Baptist Health Hardin where he was pronounced deceased by Hardin Co. Coroner’s Office. Bailey and his three passengers reported no injuries.

The affected portion of US 60 was closed for several hours in order to allow troopers to reconstruct the collision. KSP Post 4 was assisted at the scene by the Meade Co. Sheriff’s Office, Meade Co. EMS, Flaherty Volunteer Fire Dept., and the Hardin Co. Coroner’s Office. The collision remains under investigation by reconstructionist Tpr. Tyler Lynch.