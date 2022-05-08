KSP investigates fatal crash in Butler County

ROUNDHILL, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Sunday, May 8th, 2022, at approximately 12:20 am, Kentucky State Police Post 3 was requested by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 4800 block of Reedyville Road (KY185) in Butler County.

Preliminary investigation revealed that three motorcycles were traveling southbound on Reedyville Road near the 4800 block; a 2003 silver Harley Davidson being operated by 35 year old Teddy Duke of Morgantown, a 2000 red Honda motorcycle being operated by 34 year old James Shepherd of Jetson, and a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle being operated by 34 year old Andrew Parrett of Clarkson. Andrew Parrett passed the other motorcyclists, at which point they lost sight of him. Parrett continued southbound on Reedyville Road when his vehicle made contact with a 2012 John Deere Tractor and rotary cutter implement being operated by 34 year old Carlos Hopper of Bowling Green. Parrett was thrown from his motorcycle and was struck by both Teddy Duke’s and James Shepherd’s vehicles. Andrew Parrett was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Teddy Duke and James Shepherd were arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs or Alcohol.

The investigation is being led by Trooper Bo Hubbard. He was assisted on scene by other KSP personnel, Butler County Rescue Squad, Butler County Coroner’s Office, Butler County EMS, 4th district, Bear Creek, and Morgantown Fire Departments.