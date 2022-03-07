KSP investigates fatal crash in Barren County

PARK CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal car crash in Barren County.

KSP says on Marth 5th, around 10:15 P.M., KSP was requested to investigate a single car crash in Barren County. When troopers around the scene near 1442 Stovall Road, an investigation was conducted.

The investigation found that 20-year-old Kenzi B. Riggs was driving her car south on Stovall Rd. When she exited the right shoulder of the roadway, her car overturned.

KSP says Riggs was flown to Skyline Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A passenger in the car, 22-year-old Isaiah Meredith of Glasgow was not injured in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.