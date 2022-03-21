KSP investigates fatal crash in Adair County

The driver, a 16-year-old minor from Columbia, KY was not able to avoid the crash because of the hill crest.

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WTVQ) -Kentucky State Police is investigating a two car fatal crash in Adair County.

KSP says the crash happened on Sunday around 10:43 a.m. on Bridgewater Rd.

KSP says a preliminary investigations found that 28-year-old Jessica Wilkinson of Columbia KY, was driving Northbound on Bridgewater Rd. when she crossed into the Southbound lane hitting another car head on.

The driver, a 16-year-old minor from Columbia, KY was not able to avoid the crash because of the hill crest.

Wilkinson and her two passengers 31-year-old Derek Wilkson of Columbia, KY and a 3-year-old passenger received minor injuries.

The 16-year-old driver and one other juvenile passenger were taken to T.J. Health in Columbia, KY.

The juvenile passenger in the back seat was pronounced dead by the Adair County Coroner.

The crash is under investigation.