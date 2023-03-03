Kentucky State Police investigate deadly Knott County Fire

Pippa Passes, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Thursday, March 2, 2023, at approximately 5:08 A.M, Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, received a call in reference to a housefire that had erupted on KY-899, in the Pippa Passes community of Knott County.

Multiple fire departments were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the fire. Following a search of the debris, officials located human remains inside the home. Troopers with KSP responded to the scene to investigate. Preliminary investigation indicates that once the fire started — Daniel M. Slone, 34, of Pippa Passes — was unable to escape from the residence. Slone was pronounced dead on scene by the Knott County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time. No autopsy will be conducted. This incident remains under investigation by Trooper Arlie Stidham.