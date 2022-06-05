KSP investigate shooting in Simpson County

FRANKLIN Ky., (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Sunday, June 5th, 2022 just before 6:30 a.m. the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 3 received a call for service of a shooting incident in Simpson County. Law Enforcement responded to the scene at 637 Patton Road in Franklin.

Upon arrival at the scene Tierra N. Williams (21) of Franklin was located with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the Medical Center at Franklin where she was pronounced deceased by the Simpson County Coroner. Kentucky State Police attempted to locate Jeremy D. Williams (25) of Franklin, in connection with the shooting death of his wife. Jeremy Williams was located deceased in his vehicle on I-65 near the 23 mile marker north bound of an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound.

The investigation continues by KSP detectives. They were assisted on the scene by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Police Department, Simpson County Coroner, Simpson County EMS, and Warren County Sheriff’s Office.