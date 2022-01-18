KSP investigate fatal crash in Trigg County

KSP says Oakley attempted to cross US-68/KY-80 and entered the path of Gapp

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating a Monday morning collision that killed a Trigg County woman.

KSP says just after 11:30 a.m., they received a call from Trigg County Dispatch that there was a two car collision on US 68 (Hopkinsville Road) at the intersection of Merchant Street in Trigg County.

KSP says troopers and the collision reconstruction team responded to the scene to investigate the collision.

According to Kentucky State Police, 81-year-old Freda Oakley of Cadiz, Kentucky was driving South on Merchant Street, in a 2014 Chevrolet Impala.

39-year-old Jamie Gapp of Cadiz, was driving West on US-68/KY-80 in a 2016 Ram 1500.

KSP says Oakley attempted to cross US-68/KY-80 and entered the path of Gapp.

Gapp’s car struck the rear driver’s side of Oakley’s car. She was taken to a hospital but died from her injuries.

Gapp was also taken to the hospital for non life threatening injuries. Gapp had a 20 month old juvenile passenger who was properly secured in a rear-facing child restraint device and was taken by a relative to Trigg County Hospital to be checked out. Both Gapp and Oakley were wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.