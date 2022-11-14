KSP Foundation’s “Gold for Gray” gala raises $100,000

Proceeds will go towards a new driver training skills pad for KSP

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police Foundation’s “Gold for Gray” gala wrapped up this weekend at Central Bank Center in Lexington. ABC 36’s Erica Bivens took part as one of the celebrity auctioneers.

Organizers say based on very preliminary numbers, the gala raised more than $100,000 from the live and silent auctions, donations and sponsorships.

Proceeds will go towards a new driver training skills pad for Kentucky State Police (KSP). Right now, the agency has to borrow other agency tracks or travel out of state to use one.