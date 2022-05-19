KSP: EMT charged with criminal abuse of 13-month-old in Shelby County

Michael Davis was formally charged by Shelby County Grand Jury for Criminal Abuse 1st Degree

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to Kentucky State Police, an investigation into a complaint of criminal abuse involving a 13-month-old in Shelby County resulted in a man’s arrest.

According to KSP, Michael Davis, of Jefferson County, was formally charged this week by a Shelby County Grand Jury for Criminal Abuse 1st Degree.

KSP says the 32-year-old was arrested Tuesday without incident. He was booked in the Shelby County Detention Center.