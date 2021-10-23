KSP: Driver not wearing seat belt thrown from truck and dies in crash

The victim was identified as 61-year old Daniel Svoboda, of Princeton

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a Princeton man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash in Lyon County.

Investigators say 61-year old Daniel R. Svoboda was driving a 2018 box truck pulling a trailer south on KY 293 around 2:40 p.m., when for some reason, the truck left the road and hit a culvert.

KSP says after the truck hit the culvert, it crossed back over the road and overturned, throwing Svoboda from the vehicle. State Police say he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

He was taken by Lyon County EMS to Caldwell County Hospital, where he died from the injuries, according to KSP.

Trooper Casey Hamby is leading the investigation.

KSP was assisted at the accident scene by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County EMS, Eddyville Fire Department, the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement division of the Kentucky State Police, and the Caldwell County Coroner’s Office.