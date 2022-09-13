KSP delivers teddy bears to Kentucky Children’s Hospital patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police delivered a present and a smile to young patients at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital Tuesday.

The Trooper Teddy Bear Project started in 1989 as a way for troopers to provide stuffed animals to children during traumatic experiences in their life.

The program ran out of funding in 2000 until recently when KSP was able to utilize asset forfeiture funds from criminal drug activity to purchase bears.

“Some of these kids have never had an interaction with a police officer in their life. So that’s a great way to break that barrier, just to hand them that trooper teddy bear and just love on them a little bit and let them know that hey we are here to help. We want to make sure this doesn’t happen again or if there is anything we can do to help you we want to make this situation better,” said Trooper Matt Sudduth.

The agency plans to continue the program by offering the bears for sale to the public.