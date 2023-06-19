KSP celebrates 75th anniversary

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — State leaders recognized the 75th anniversary of Kentucky State Police Monday in Frankfort.

The room was full of police officers, their loved ones and the new cadet class as KSP celebrated its anniversary.

Gov. Andy Beshear was one of the many people who attended the event and expressed great pride in KSP.

He says that it is an honor to see the work they do every day, protecting our Kentucky communities.

“Kentucky State Police are both incredibly competent at what they do and also have the largest hearts to be there helping each of our communities in their times of need,” said Beshear.

In addition to Beshear, Capt. Paul Blanton, Lt. Col. Robert Milligan and Col. Linda Mayberry all gave speeches saying how much they admire the organization they once or currently work for.

“Some things like integrity, professionalism, honor, courage, commitment, continue to be the foundation by which this organization lives, and those values will never change.”

All of the people who spoke at the ceremony did not fail to mention all of the important lessons they’ve learned and memories they have taken away from their time working for KSP.