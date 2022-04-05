KSP asks for public’s help identifying armed robbery suspect

The suspect is accused of robbing the Tobacco Barn in Brodhead at gunpoint April 2

BRODHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police is asking the public to help identify a man they say held-up a business at gunpoint this past Saturday, getting away with some cash.

Investigators say the man walked into the Tobacco Barn in Brodhead in Rockcastle County around 9:44 p.m.

KSP says he approached an employee with a gun and demanded money, got it and left.

State Police say the suspect was wearing a black bandana, black Nike sweatsuit and black shoes.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact KSP Post 11 at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

Trooper Corey Jones is leading the investigation. He was assisted at the robbery scene by Brodhead Police and the Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office.