KSP asks for help locating murder suspect from Fayette Co.

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a murder suspect who’s from Fayette County.

Dustin Herrick was indicted by a Spencer County grand jury on murder and DUI.

The charges stem from a crash on KY 55 in Spencer County on March 23, 2022.

Herrick has ties to the Pewee Valley area in Oldham County as well, according to KSP.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Post 12 in Frankfort at 502-227-2221.