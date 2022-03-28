KSP asking for public’s help in finding wanted man

A warrant of arrest for Antonio was issued on November 3, 2021.

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Tennessee man wanted for Reckless Homicide.

KSP say on June 22, 2020, 31-year-old Jose Antonio, of Portland, TN was driving a car Eastbound in the Westbound lanes on I-24 in Lyon County resulting in a head-on collision that killed a passenger in the other car involved in the crash.

KSP says the facts of the case were presented to a grand jury in Lyon County, which indicted Antonio on the charges of Reckless Homicide, Four Counts of Assault 4th Degree-Minor Injury, Driving on a DUI Suspended License, and Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance.

A warrant of arrest for Antonio was issued on November 3, 2021.

Antonio is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5′ 6″ tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jose Antonio is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.