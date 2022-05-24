KSP asking for public’s help finding missing Floyd Co. man

He is described as a white male, 5’8” tall, 210 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes

HAROLD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person in Floyd County.

State Police say they were contacted on May 12th, about a missing Floyd County man.

An initial investigation found that 54-year-old Gordon Mckinney of Harold KY was last seen on May 9th in the Harold Community of Floyd County.

He is described as being 5’8, 210 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711