KSP asking for helping locating missing Pike County woman

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Pike County woman.

Police say they were contacted on Monday, Aug. 29 about Rebecca Slone.

Slone, 55, of Millard, was last seen on Monday, Aug. 8 in the Coal Run community. She’s described as white, 5’3″ and 125 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.