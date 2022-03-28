KSP arrest Madisonville man after police chase

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE)— Kentucky State Police arrest a Madisonville man after a police chase.

According to KSP, just before 7 a.m., a Kentucky State Police trooper patrolling I-165 (aka Wm Natcher Parkway) saw a black Chevrolet Camaro driving southbound at 101 miles-per-hour.

The trooper turned on his sirens, but the driver increased his speed to over 120 miles-per-hour.

KSP says the suspect was aggressively weaving in and out of traffic in an effort to get out. Near the Butler County line, the suspect entered a construction zone where he was passing traffic by traveling around the orange barrels in the prohibited area. There were nine construction workers present at the time.

KSP says in a further attempt to elude, the suspect quickly attempted to take the Cromwell exit; however, he was travelling too fast and wrecked. The trooper was then able to take him into custody without further incident

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Brent. A. Parker of Madisonville. He was taken to the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford.

Parker was charged by Kentucky State Police with the following offenses: