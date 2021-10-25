KSP announces new Public Affairs Commander

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Captain Howard “Paul” Blanton has been promoted as commander of the Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Branch and will serve as the agency’s primary spokesperson.

“Capt. Blanton is a dedicated, knowledgeable and respected Trooper of our agency. He previously served in the Public Affairs Branch and has a great deal of experience with branch procedures and community engagement,” said Commissioner Burnett. “Our agency’s public affairs team is one of the best in the nation and I know it will continue to meet today’s expectations for reliable, transparent and strong public relations under Capt. Blanton’s leadership.”

Capt. Blanton is a seventeen-year veteran of the agency. His previous assignments included Post 7 Richmond, Headquarters’ Public Affairs Branch and the Criminal Identification and Records Branch.

“Clear communication is essential to the public’s trust and faith in law enforcement,” said Capt. Blanton. “My focus is to uphold our mission by ensuring our agency is responsive, proactive and clearly communicates information to all Kentuckians, while building on our community engagement outreach already in place.”

The previous public affairs commander, Sgt. William Gregory, requested a transfer closer to home and is now supervising the detective’s squad at Post 15 in Columbia.