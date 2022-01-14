KSP investigating death of 74-year-old man

Found dead in his vehicle in Pike County

VARNEY, Ky. (WTVQ) –Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in the Varney community of Pike County.

KSP Pikeville Post received a call on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 just before 9 a.m. where the caller advised a possible man had been located.

KSP investigators responded and the initial investigation indicated a Palmer Ray, 74, of Varney, was located inside his vehicle on a dirt mining road in the Varney community. Ray’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The cause of death is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Detective Justin Wireman. Detective Wireman was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel.