Kroger, UPS collecting flood relief supplies at ten Kroger locations in Kentucky
The supplies will be taken to Manchester, KY to be distributed further
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kroger and UPS, two of Kentucky’s largest employers, are collaborating to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of the catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Donation bins are available in 10 Kroger stores in Louisville, Lexington, Shelbyville, Georgetown, Corbin and London, Kentucky. (See list below.) On Thursday, UPS will deliver the collected donations to Volunteers of America Mid-States and the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency in Manchester, Ky., one of the hardest hit areas.
“UPS is committed to delivering what matters, including helping those in need. We’ve begun an employee donation drive collecting relief supplies and want to offer the public the same opportunity to contribute,” UPS Airlines President Jim Joseph said.
“At Kroger, our purpose is to Feed the Human Spirit. We’re committed to helping our eastern Kentucky neighbors as they begin to look forward and rebuild,” said Ann Reed, Division President for Kroger.
In addition to the donation drive, both The Kroger Foundation and The UPS Foundation will make $25,000 grants to Volunteers for America, designated for flood relief, for a total of $50,000.
Kroger also has launched their in-store donation drive to benefit The Red Cross Eastern Kentucky chapter. Anyone wishing to donate funds can do so by rounding up their total at checkout at any area Kroger or JayC location.
The request for donations is very specific: Cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items, including baby wipes. Other types of donations will NOT be accepted, as they can overwhelm aid personnel managing and distributing donations.
List of stores accepting donations:
12501 SHELBYVILLE ROAD
MIDDLETOWN KY 40243
5929 TIMBER RIDGE DRIVE
PROSPECT KY 40059
9080 TAYLORSVILLE ROAD
LOUISVILLE KY 40299
4915 DIXIE HIGHWAY
LOUISVILLE KY 40216
3175 BEAUMONT CENTRE CIR.
LEXINGTON KY 40513
3101 RICHMOND ROAD
LEXINGTON KY 405091709
311 BOONE STATION ROAD
SHELBYVILLE KY 40065
106 MARKETPLACE CIRCLE
GEORGETOWN KY 40324
1732 WEST HIGHWAY 192
LONDON KY 40741
14889 NORTH US HIGHWAY 25
CORBIN KY 40701