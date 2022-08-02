Kroger, UPS collecting flood relief supplies at ten Kroger locations in Kentucky

The supplies will be taken to Manchester, KY to be distributed further

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kroger and UPS, two of Kentucky’s largest employers, are collaborating to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of the catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Donation bins are available in 10 Kroger stores in Louisville, Lexington, Shelbyville, Georgetown, Corbin and London, Kentucky. (See list below.) On Thursday, UPS will deliver the collected donations to Volunteers of America Mid-States and the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency in Manchester, Ky., one of the hardest hit areas.

“UPS is committed to delivering what matters, including helping those in need. We’ve begun an employee donation drive collecting relief supplies and want to offer the public the same opportunity to contribute,” UPS Airlines President Jim Joseph said.

“At Kroger, our purpose is to Feed the Human Spirit. We’re committed to helping our eastern Kentucky neighbors as they begin to look forward and rebuild,” said Ann Reed, Division President for Kroger.

In addition to the donation drive, both The Kroger Foundation and The UPS Foundation will make $25,000 grants to Volunteers for America, designated for flood relief, for a total of $50,000.

Kroger also has launched their in-store donation drive to benefit The Red Cross Eastern Kentucky chapter. Anyone wishing to donate funds can do so by rounding up their total at checkout at any area Kroger or JayC location.

The request for donations is very specific: Cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items, including baby wipes. Other types of donations will NOT be accepted, as they can overwhelm aid personnel managing and distributing donations.

List of stores accepting donations:

12501 SHELBYVILLE ROAD

MIDDLETOWN KY 40243

5929 TIMBER RIDGE DRIVE

PROSPECT KY 40059

9080 TAYLORSVILLE ROAD

LOUISVILLE KY 40299

4915 DIXIE HIGHWAY

LOUISVILLE KY 40216

3175 BEAUMONT CENTRE CIR.

LEXINGTON KY 40513

3101 RICHMOND ROAD

LEXINGTON KY 405091709

311 BOONE STATION ROAD

SHELBYVILLE KY 40065

106 MARKETPLACE CIRCLE

GEORGETOWN KY 40324

1732 WEST HIGHWAY 192

LONDON KY 40741

14889 NORTH US HIGHWAY 25

CORBIN KY 40701