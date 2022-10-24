Kroger to offer online grocery pick-up service in stadium’s Orange Lot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Thanks to a new program between the University of Kentucky and Kroger, UK employees and students can now utilize the Kroger Field Orange Lot as a pick-up location for online grocery orders.

For now, the program offers four days for pick-up orders:

Mondays from 4 to 8 p.m.

Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m.

Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All you must do is create an account on kroger.com, add your payment and choose the “Hometown Pickup — Kroger Field” as your pick-up location.

Parking spaces have signage showing where to park to pick your order up.