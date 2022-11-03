Kroger floral employees make Breeders Cup winner garlands

Some of the workers tell us they've played a part in the garland-making for nearly thirty years

VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ)- Workers have been busy making the decorative floral blankets ahead of this weekend’s historic Breeders Cup.

The public was invited to the Kroger floral design center in Versailles on Thursday to watch the workers work their magic.

Each of the championship race winners will be adorned with these garlands, which were made with various flowers.

Kentucky’s Hank the Horse also visited the center, along with vendors and food trucks, to mark the special event.

“When you see that floral blanket draped over that thoroughbred, it gives you a really warm feeling. Yes, it’s a wonderful feeling. It’s a big deal, its a really big deal and we’re really proud of this.”said Carol Belser.

