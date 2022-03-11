Kroger Field to be used for in-person early voting in May Primary

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins, Jr. announced the decision during a Fayette County Board of Education meeting Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kroger Field will be used for in-person early voting in the May Primary, Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins, Jr. announced Thursday during a Fayette County Board of Education meeting. However, he says it’s not a permanent solution to the problem.

The issue has been going on for several weeks, with Clerk Blevins proposing using some schools for in-person early voting for the May primary, which would require those schools to close from May 12 to 17, three extra days than usual.

However, Clerk Blevins says using Kroger Field will only work in May, not in November.

“What I have now with UK, not really effective, but it’ll get us through this election and buy us some time to figure out what we’ll have to do in the fall,” said Clerk Blevins.

Clerk Blevins says early voting requirements make it difficult to find locations that fit those requirements. He says the city considered using the Central Bank Center for May’s primary election, but it’s booked until 2025, which doesn’t solve the issue of where the voting will take place in November.

“I’m meeting with the civic center again next week to see if there’s some wiggle room there. We have time and maybe some options but I might be coming back hat and hand to the schools, we’ll see,” said Clerk Blevins.

Clerk Blevins says the issue is ultimately a legislative one. Superintendent Liggins says it’s a problem for another day.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it, right now we’re trying to finish this school year. He says he’s trying to work with the legislature so hopefully that will come about as well,” said Superintendent Liggins.

The possibility of schools closing for five days drew concern from some parents, especially at the possibility of more non-traditional education days. Christopher Propson, who is father to four Fayette County Schools elementary students, and says he doesn’t want NTI days to continue to be a solution to issues like this.

“To continue to have the narrative that NTI days are okay, it’s not okay. It’s just detrimental to the children, for sure,” said Propson.

Clerk Blevins says that voting on Election Day, May 17, will still take place in some schools as usual.