Krissalyn’s Christmas: a fresh take on the Christmas story

Saturday, Krissalyn's Christmas was held at the Charles Young Center in Lexington from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s a fresh take on one of the greatest stories ever told.

Saturday, the Charles Young Center in Lexington hosted Krissalyn’s Christmas, a play which focuses the Christmas story on Mary, the mother of Jesus. The play is designed to put humanity behind the Biblical characters.

According to Krissalyn’s Christmas playwright and director, Krissalyn Love, the play is based on what she calls the “glimpses” readers get of Mary’s character and personality from the Bible.

“Mary had such a big role in carrying this promise out,” said Love, “I wish there was more about her. The Bible held up the patriarchy so well that they tried to eliminate women, but the fact of the matter is the Gospel came through the women.”

The play, which has a cast of about 15 people including background singers, is told through original songs and lots of humor and heart. According to Love, it’s meant to inspire.

“It’s just remarkable that the most beautiful gift was born in chaos, it was born at the end. And my hope for everybody who watches this show…is that your purpose might not look pretty, but your purpose is still your purpose and you should own it,” said Love.

The play was shown Saturday from 6 to 8 P.M., and proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Lexington P.A.L.

The event was “unplugged;” no cell phones or cameras were allowed.