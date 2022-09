Krispy Kreme rolls out ‘churrdoughs’

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — If a donut and a churro had a baby…it would be a churrdough!

And doesn’t it look tasty?!

You can thank Krispy Kreme for this drool-worthy concoction.

You’ve got three to choose from: cinnamon sugar, cookies and kreme, and dulce de leche.

They’re only at certain Krispy Kreme stores — and only for a limited time — so stop drooling and start looking for your wallet.