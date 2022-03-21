Knox County teens learn dangers of distracted driving in national “Arrive Alive” tour

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Students in Knox County got a firsthand look at some of the dangers of distracted driving.

Knox Central High School students took part in the Arrive Alive tour on Friday. According to the school, students learned how distractions like texting, eating, drinking, drugs, and other distractions, can be dangerous.

The tour, which features a hands on simulation experience for students, made a stop at several schools across the state last week.

The Arrive Alive Tour’s Kentucky Safe Driving Awareness Campaign is sponsored by the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety.