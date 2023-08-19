Knox County Sheriffs Office: two arrested in connection with animal abuse case

KNOX COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- Two people have been arrested in Knox County after they were identified in a social media video showing them harming animals.

According to the Knox County Sheriffs Office, they were called Friday morning in reference to the video.

During the investigation, deputies identified an individual by his tattoos. 20-year-old Gabriel Messer of Barbourville had been arrested earlier in the week for criminal abuse and was already behind bars.

They say Messer confirmed the tattoos were his, but blamed a juvenile for the animal abuse. Deputies added additional charges of animal cruelty and criminal mischief to Messer.He is being held on a $5,500 cash bond.

Deputies also arrested and charged the juvenile with torture of a dog or cat and criminal mischief. He was taken to the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say more charges are pending.