Couple charged after deputies say drugs found in home near children

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A husband and wife in Knox County face charges after children were found living in deplorable conditions, around needles and drugs, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Departmenet.

Investigators say 41-year old Robin Smith, and 45-year old Allen Smith were arrested Tuesday at their home in Barbourville.

Deputies say there were digital scales with white powder residue on the living room table.

They say uncapped syringes filled with suspected illegal drugs were within reach of two children, ages one and ten.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, there were also bugs, mold, and fecal matter throughout the home.

Deputies said they also found needles in garbage heaps outside and more than five pounds of marijuana.

Robin Smith and Allen Smith are both charged with trafficking Marijuana greater than 5lbs – 1st offense and criminal abuse – 2nd degree.

The Department of Child Protective Services was called to the scene. The children were removed from the home and placed with another family member, according to deputies.