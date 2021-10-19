Knox County Career and Technical Center presented $10 million for renovations, road resurfacing projects funded

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Gov. Andy Beshear presented $10 million to the Knox County Board of Education to support a major renovation project at the Knox County Career and Technical Center (CTC).

“This funding will make a tremendous difference for students training to be the next engineers, health care workers, welders, mechanics and business leaders. By providing students with the best tools, facilities and equipment, we are setting them up to succeed,” said Gov. Beshear. “These renovations will also help ensure businesses, both locally and around the commonwealth, have a skilled labor force ready to work and innovate in our booming economy.”

The $10 million will help with renovations for the Knox County CTC, which was originally built in 1960. The project will include a full building refurbishment and upgrades to the health science labs, engineering technology facility, as well as the automotive, electrical and welding technology facilities. The renovations at the school, which also serves Barbourville Independent Schools, will provide students with state-of-the-art resources, delivering a high-quality education and a competitive advantage in the workforce.

“As a former educator, I know that having the right tools and technology in the classroom makes all the difference in the world,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, who also serves as Kentucky’s Secretary of Education and Workforce Development. “These students will gain valuable, hands-on experience that will directly translate to the workforce and their future goals.”

Knox County Board of Education Superintendent Jeremy Ledford added: “The center renovation is going to benefit students and the surrounding communities. Local hospitals anticipate our graduates will assist with labor shortages. Colleges see our program as a pathway to higher education. I have also heard from employers who are anticipating that Knox County CTC graduates will fill much needed vacancies in the surrounding job market. The entire community is excited about these updates to our facility.”

“It is our mission to empower the workforce of tomorrow, to build a better community and thanks to Gov. Beshear and our local leaders we are well on our way to achieving more than we ever thought possible,” said Knox County CTC Principal Ralph Halcomb.

“On behalf of Knox County and myself, I would like to sincerely thank Gov. Beshear for funding the Knox County Career and Technical Center. When we come together to develop and fund projects that become opportunities for our youth, we embody the meaning of Team Kentucky,” said Knox County Judge/Executive Mike Mitchell.

Knox County CTC student Jeffrey Ketcham added: “I think I can speak for all of the students at the CTC when I say we are so excited about this renovation. We can’t wait to see it get started. We already feel like we have the best students and teachers that we could possibly have and we will finally have the best building and new, upgraded equipment to match.”

On Sept. 1, as part of his Better Kentucky Plan, Gov. Beshear awarded Kentucky school districts $75 million to upgrade Vocational Education Centers, including the $10 million designated for Knox County. The grants were approved by the Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission Board. To learn more, see the full release.

While in Knox County, Gov. Beshear also awarded a total of $108,000 to resurface nearly two miles of pavement along three roads. A portion of Horn Branch Road and the entire stretch of Bramblewood Drive and East Wyrick Street will benefit from renewed roads that will provide travelers with a smoother, safer drive to work, home and school. To date, the Beshear Administration has awarded $33,529,425 million in discretionary awards through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to primarily address locally identified roadway improvements and support economic development opportunities.

“The Transportation Cabinet’s mission isn’t limited to interstates and parkways,” said Gov. Beshear. “Improving the condition of local roads and streets Kentuckians rely on is the right thing to do to keep them safely connected to the places that matter most for families, emergency services and businesses.”