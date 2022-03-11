Knox County armed robbery suspect arrested in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/WRIL) – An armed robbery suspect is in custody after traveling across county lines.

WRIL Radio reports deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department reported to a call of a robbery on Thursday. At the scene, deputies say they learned a person robbed the store clerk at gunpoint, the fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to WRIL Radio, the suspect was later identified as 35-year-old Lee Warren of Flat Lick. His phone was pinged by Knox County Dispatch to an area near a store under construction on Highway 25E in Pineville.

WRIL Radio says law enforcement responded to that area, where they found Warren. He was arrested without incident.

According to WRIL, Warren is charged with first-degree robbery, five counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, four counts of theft of deception cold checks under $500 and one count of theft by deception – cold checks $500 – $1,000.

He is being held on a combined total cash bond of $101,000.00