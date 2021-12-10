Knox Co. School closed next week due to rise in COVID-19

Barbourville Independent Schools cloced next week.

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Barbourville Independent Schools will be closed next week because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the school and community, according to the Barbourville Ind. Schools Superintendent.

Over the last two weeks, the school has seen an increase in breakthrough cases, and quarantine continues to grow.

The administration staff has been closely monitoring the county dashboard, and at the beginning of Christmas break, the school staff feels that this is the best decision for students.

Students will receive packets on Friday to continue instruction.

Teachers will be live online for the first thirty minutes of each class to assist students if needed.

The first class will begin at 8:30 a.m. The teacher will still be on campus next week from 8:30-:2:30 p.m.

The superintendent encourages students and parents to email or calls the school if they have any questions about assignments.

Food boxes will be available Monday, December 13th for pick up from 11 to 12:00.

These boxes will have 5 breakfast and lunch meals enclosed.

According to the superintendent, staff will take this opportunity to give the buildings a deep clean, and classes will continue in person on January 3, 2022.