Knox Co. man accused of assaulting girlfriend, their infant

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Knox County man allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and their infant, sending both to the hospital for treatment last week.

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic violence complaint at a home in Barbourville on June 21.

After an investigation, Scott McVey, of Barbourville, was arrested and charged with criminal abuse, criminal abuse (child 12 or under) and two counts of terroristic threatening.

McVey, 38, was booked in the Knox County Detention Center.

The woman and their child were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Department for Community Based Services was notified and responded to the hospital as well.