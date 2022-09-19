Knott County students return to school

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Students in Knott County returned to school Monday after historic flooding in late July.

The start date was pushed back for the district after flooding damaged many of its buildings.

Superintendent Brent Hoover shared an update on Facebook, saying the total restoration of facilities isn’t yet complete but: “Although, we have much work to do during the next phase of restoring our schools and community. I can envision a bright future for our students, staff, and community.”

According to Hoover, buildings have been inspected and students and staff can return safely.

Students in Letcher County Public Schools expect to return on Wednesday.