Knott County shooting leaves one man dead

REDFOX, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Friday, just after 6 A.M., Kentucky State Police Post 13 received a call in reference to a shooting on Cabin Creek Rd, located in the Redfox community of Knott County.

Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and the initial investigation indicated that Harold Gevedon, 55, of Redfox was attempting to unlawfully gain entry into the residence of his brother Tony Gevedon, 59, of Redfox. In response to the attempted break-in, Tony Gevedon fired shots that struck Harold Gevedon, causing fatal injuries. Harold Gevedon was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Letcher County Coroner’s Office.

No charges have been filed at this time under the direction of the Knott County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. This investigation will be presented to the Grand Jury at a later date. This incident remains under investigation by Detective Eric Caldwell.