Knott County man found dead in vehicle after suspected medical emergency crash

State Police say vehicle was in a ditch in the Pippa Passes community

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say it received a call on Thursday, April 14, at approximately 5:52 A.M, about a vehicle in the ditch off the roadway around the 7 mile marker on Hwy 899 in the Pippa Passes community of Knott County.

According to State Police, troopers responded to the scene and located the vehicle with a man still inside who was non-responsive. State Police say the Knott County Coroner’s Office also responded and pronounced Dennis Little, 44, of Topmost deceased on scene.

According to KSP, evidence indicated that Little suffered some type of medical emergency prior to the crash. State Police say there weren’t any apparent signs of trauma. Toxicology results are pending at this time. The incident remains under investigation.