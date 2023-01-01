Knott Co. under State of Emergency due to water shortages

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Knott County is under a State of Emergency due to water outages from last week’s winter storm.

It was declared Saturday by Judge Executive, Jeff Dobson.

Dobson says Mousie residents have been without water for several days.

The city of Hindman also facing a shortage as Dobson says Southern Water of Floyd County has been unable to provide Hindman with water due to their own water breaks in their water tank.

Dobson said Sunday it would most likely be Tuesday before Southern Water’s tanks would be at a high enough water level to release water to Hindman residents.

Pallets of bottled water were sent from the state to Hindman Saturday and will be taken to Jones Fork Fire Department for distribution.