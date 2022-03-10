Kleber WMA rifle, pistol ranges closed

Closure will allow for inspections, repairs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The public shooting ranges and gravel access road leading to the range complex on the John A. Kleber Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Owen County are closed until further notice. According to the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, the closures of the rifle range and adjacent pistol range are necessary to ensure the safety of Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources staff who will be on-site inspecting the facility and making repairs as necessary.

The department plans to reopen the access road for the youth-only and general spring turkey seasons even if the ranges remain closed. Please check Kentucky Fish and Wildlife’s website (HERE) and social media channels for updates.

The department’s website also features an interactive map of public shooting ranges around the state.

According to the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, alternative shooting range locations to Kleber WMA include Taylorsville Lake WMA in Spencer County, Curtis Gates Lloyd WMA in Grant County, Otter Creek Outdoor Recreation Area in Meade County and Miller Welch-Central Kentucky WMA in Madison County. Public target shooting ranges also are available at designated locations in the Daniel Boone National Forest.

Anybody using a Kentucky Fish and Wildlife shooting range must have eye and ear protection and follow all rules as posted by signage.