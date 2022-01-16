Kitchen renovation goes up in smoke

Fire damages home Sunday morning in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A recently completed kitchen renovation goes up in smoke.

That’s what happened Sunday morning at a home at 533 Dover Road in Lexington. Firefighters and the home owner said the fire started on the stove and climbed the cabinets before fire crews arrived and put it out.

The kitchen recently had been remodeled, the owners said.

The kitchen area suffered fire, smoke and water damage. The fire was reported at about 11:45 a.m. No injuries were reported.