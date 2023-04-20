Kings Island to implement chaperone policy after rise in ‘unruly,’ ‘inappropriate’ behavior

MASON, Ohio (WTVQ) — A popular Ohio amusement park announced Thursday morning it will implement a chaperone policy after a rise in “unruly” and “inappropriate” behavior.

Kings Island shared its new code of conduct that will go into effect Saturday, including this chaperoning policy for anyone 15 years old or younger.

“The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at Kings Island. Over the past two years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues. We are committed to keeping Kings Island a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences and immersive entertainment,” the policy states.

All guests age 15 years old or younger must now be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to be admitted to or remain in the park after 4 p.m. to close. The chaperone must have a valid, government-issued ID with a date of birth at ticket entry.

The chaperone must also accompany the child during entry, remain inside the park during their visit and be available by phone throughout their stay.

Anyone 15 years old or younger who’s found inside the park without a chaperone will be

“We believe these changes will help ensure that Kings Island continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food. Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come,” Kings Island wrote.

The following is also not permitted at the park:

Carrying firearms, ammunition, knives and weapons of any kind and any other prohibited item. Kings Island reserves the right to prohibit any items at their discretion

Unsolicited photographing or video recording that disrupts a guest’s experience or interferes with park operation

Unruly or disruptive behavior that interferes with guests’ enjoyment of the park including running, the incitement of running, and blocking midways and exits

Fighting or physical aggression of any kind, including verbal and physical assaults

Acts or behavior that park management determines is a safety concern or that interrupts park operations or guests’ experience

Harassing/threatening behavior, sexual misconduct or lewd behavior including inappropriate interaction with park guests or associates

Offensive language or gestures

Clothing with offensive language, obscene gestures/graphics, or nudity or clothing that does not sufficiently cover undergarments

Intoxication or substance impairment that results in irresponsible behavior

Smoking/Vaping is not permitted inside the park

Entering restricted areas including but not limited to ride Danger Zones and behind-the-scenes areas

Line Breaking- includes leaving and re-entering a line for any reason or place holding in line

Theft of any kind

Selling park tickets or soliciting and distributing literature not sponsored by the park

Refusing to follow verbal or printed instructions or cooperate with park personnel or security

To read more about Kings Island’s code of conduct, head here: https://bit.ly/3MZu9yr